MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, August 8
Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Tuesday, including Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals going up against Zach Eflin and the Rays.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for August 8.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-6) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will look to Zack Wheeler (8-5) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|WSH: Williams
|PHI: Wheeler
|22 (108.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (131 IP)
|4.72
|ERA
|3.64
|6.5
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -275
- WSH Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will give the start to Luke Weaver (2-4) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|MIA: Garrett
|CIN: Weaver
|22 (111 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (89 IP)
|4.14
|ERA
|6.98
|9.9
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Reds
- MIA Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Rays Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-7) to the bump as they play the Rays, who will counter with Eflin (12-6) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|STL: Mikolas
|TB: Eflin
|24 (134.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (122.1 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|3.46
|6.3
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -175
- STL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (5-4) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|MIN: Gray
|DET: Rodríguez
|22 (124.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (94.1 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|2.96
|8.9
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers
- MIN Odds to Win: -115
- DET Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-4) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (9-8) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|ATL: Chirinos
|PIT: Keller
|17 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (138.2 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|4.35
|4.9
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates
- ATL Odds to Win: -160
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Braves at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-7) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) when the teams play Tuesday.
|HOU: Valdez
|BAL: Rodriguez
|21 (135 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (68 IP)
|3.07
|ERA
|6.09
|9.4
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Astros at Orioles
- HOU Odds to Win: -130
- BAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (6-6) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Carlos Carrasco (3-6) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|CHC: Taillon
|NYM: Carrasco
|19 (94 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (76.1 IP)
|5.36
|ERA
|6.60
|7.9
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Mets
- CHC Odds to Win: -130
- NYM Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-3) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Tanner Bibee (7-2) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|CLE: Bibee
|22 (115.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (94.2 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|3.14
|9.3
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (7-8) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Kutter Crawford (5-5) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|KC: Singer
|BOS: Crawford
|22 (121.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (82 IP)
|5.10
|ERA
|3.51
|7.7
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Royals at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (1-4) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|CHW: Toussaint
|23 (109.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (41.1 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|3.92
|8.5
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at White Sox
- NYY Odds to Win: -160
- CHW Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Wade Miley (6-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|COL: Freeland
|MIL: Miley
|21 (113 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (71.2 IP)
|4.86
|ERA
|3.01
|5.7
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -210
- COL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Angels Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-1) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Lucas Giolito (6-8) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|SF: Alexander
|LAA: Giolito
|39 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (130 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|4.36
|4.8
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will look to JP Sears (2-8) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|TEX: Scherzer
|OAK: Sears
|20 (113.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (121.2 IP)
|4.04
|ERA
|3.99
|10.3
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics
- TEX Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (8-6) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|LAD: Urías
|ARI: Pfaadt
|16 (86.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (44.1 IP)
|4.69
|ERA
|7.11
|8.5
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Diamondbacks
- LAD Odds to Win: -160
- ARI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the hill as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (9-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|SD: Martínez
|SEA: Gilbert
|48 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (130.2 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|3.86
|8.3
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Padres at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- SD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
