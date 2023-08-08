On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 46th in slugging.

In 74.3% of his 113 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

In 18 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Semien has driven in a run in 49 games this season (43.4%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 67 games this season (59.3%), including 17 multi-run games (15.0%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .289 AVG .268 .357 OBP .344 .492 SLG .438 28 XBH 21 10 HR 8 33 RBI 38 28/27 K/BB 40/25 6 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings