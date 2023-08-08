The Houston Astros visit the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Adley Rutschman and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Valdez has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 6.4 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks fourth, 1.074 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .295/.375/.505 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 62 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .244/.343/.412 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 111 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 65 walks and 53 RBI.

He's slashed .272/.371/.422 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Mets Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 63 RBI (104 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .254/.328/.476 slash line on the season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.