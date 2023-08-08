France will square off against Morocco in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 AM ET.

Want to watch the matchup between France and Morocco? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch France vs. Morocco

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

France Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Jamaica July 23 D 0-0 Home Brazil July 29 W 2-1 Home Panama August 2 W 6-3 Away Morocco August 8 - Home

France's Recent Performance

France got a win in its last match 6-3 over Panama on August 2. was outshot in the matchup, 21 to six.

Kadidiatou Diani's statline through three Women's World Cup appearances includes three goals and one assist for France.

In three Women's World Cup matches, Selma Bacha has not scored a goal but has two assists.

Clara Mateo has failed to score but has one assist in Women's World Cup matches.

France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Solene Durand #1

Maelle Lakrar #2

Wendie Renard #3

Laurina Fazer #4

Elisa De Almeida #5

Sandie Toletti #6

Sakina Karchaoui #7

Grace Geyoro #8

Eugenie Le Sommer #9

Amel Majri #10

Kadidiatou Diani #11

Clara Mateo #12

Selma Bacha #13

Aissatou Tounkara #14

Kenza Dali #15

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16

Lea Le Garrec #17

Viviane Asseyi #18

Naomie Feller #19

Estelle Cascarino #20

Constance Picaud #21

Eve Perisset #22

Vicki Becho #23

Morocco Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Germany July 24 L 6-0 Away South Korea July 30 W 1-0 Away Colombia August 3 W 1-0 Home France August 8 - Away

Morocco's Recent Performance

In its most recent outing on August 3, Morocco knocked off Colombia 1-0, despite being outshot 11 to 10.

Ibtissam Jraidi has one goal for Morocco in Women's World Cup (three matches).

In three Women's World Cup matches, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki has failed to score a goal but does have one assist (15th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Anissa Lahmari has recorded one goal for Morocco so far in Women's World Cup.

Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster