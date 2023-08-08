France vs. Morocco: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 8
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
France will square off against Morocco in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 AM ET.
Want to watch the matchup between France and Morocco? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch France vs. Morocco
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
France Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Jamaica
|July 23
|D 0-0
|Home
|Brazil
|July 29
|W 2-1
|Home
|Panama
|August 2
|W 6-3
|Away
|Morocco
|August 8
|-
|Home
France's Recent Performance
- France got a win in its last match 6-3 over Panama on August 2. was outshot in the matchup, 21 to six.
- Kadidiatou Diani's statline through three Women's World Cup appearances includes three goals and one assist for France.
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Selma Bacha has not scored a goal but has two assists.
- Clara Mateo has failed to score but has one assist in Women's World Cup matches.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Solene Durand #1
- Maelle Lakrar #2
- Wendie Renard #3
- Laurina Fazer #4
- Elisa De Almeida #5
- Sandie Toletti #6
- Sakina Karchaoui #7
- Grace Geyoro #8
- Eugenie Le Sommer #9
- Amel Majri #10
- Kadidiatou Diani #11
- Clara Mateo #12
- Selma Bacha #13
- Aissatou Tounkara #14
- Kenza Dali #15
- Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16
- Lea Le Garrec #17
- Viviane Asseyi #18
- Naomie Feller #19
- Estelle Cascarino #20
- Constance Picaud #21
- Eve Perisset #22
- Vicki Becho #23
Morocco Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Germany
|July 24
|L 6-0
|Away
|South Korea
|July 30
|W 1-0
|Away
|Colombia
|August 3
|W 1-0
|Home
|France
|August 8
|-
|Away
Morocco's Recent Performance
- In its most recent outing on August 3, Morocco knocked off Colombia 1-0, despite being outshot 11 to 10.
- Ibtissam Jraidi has one goal for Morocco in Women's World Cup (three matches).
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki has failed to score a goal but does have one assist (15th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- Anissa Lahmari has recorded one goal for Morocco so far in Women's World Cup.
Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Khadija Er-Rmichi #1
- Zineb Redouani #2
- Nouhaila Benzina #3
- Sarah Kassi #4
- Nesryne El Chad #5
- Elodie Nakkach #6
- Ghizlane Chebbak #7
- Salma Amani #8
- Ibtissam Jraidi #9
- Najat Badri #10
- Fatima Tagnaout #11
- Assia Zouhair #12
- Sabah Seghir #13
- Rkia Mazrouai #14
- Fatima Zohra Gharbi #15
- Anissa Lahmari #16
- Hanane Ait El Haj #17
- Kenza Chapelle #18
- Sakina Ouzraoui Diki #19
- Sofia Bouftini #20
- Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack #21
- Ines Arouaissa #22
- Rosella Ayane #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.