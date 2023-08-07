Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (66-46) against the Oakland Athletics (32-80) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on August 7.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Ken Waldichuk (2-7) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 45, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season Texas has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 648 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Rangers Schedule