Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (110) this season while batting .266 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (22.9%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.0% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 109 games this season, and more than once 22 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|50
|.299
|AVG
|.231
|.381
|OBP
|.300
|.636
|SLG
|.422
|32
|XBH
|20
|20
|HR
|9
|53
|RBI
|36
|56/25
|K/BB
|62/21
|2
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
