Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Marlins have +110 odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a perfect record of 5-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been the moneyline favorite 71 total times this season. They've gone 44-27 in those games.

Texas has a record of 34-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (63% winning percentage).

The Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-48-7).

The Rangers have put together an 8-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 72.7% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-20 26-26 29-16 36-29 46-34 19-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.