Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (65-46) against the Miami Marlins (58-54) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on August 6.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (8-6) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (4-9).

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

BSSW

Rangers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rangers have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 44 (62%) of those contests.

This season Texas has won 34 of its 54 games, or 63%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Texas has scored the most runs (642) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

