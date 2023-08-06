Nate Lowe -- hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .284 with 64 walks and 70 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 83 of 110 games this year (75.5%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.1% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.6%.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 52 .299 AVG .268 .384 OBP .373 .502 SLG .390 26 XBH 18 9 HR 3 39 RBI 21 59/30 K/BB 49/34 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings