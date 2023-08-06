Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 77 of 108 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 34 times (31.5%).
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.6%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (17.6%).
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (46 of 108), with two or more runs 21 times (19.4%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.274
|AVG
|.276
|.345
|OBP
|.304
|.481
|SLG
|.502
|21
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|30
|71/20
|K/BB
|63/8
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4).
