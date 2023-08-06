Natasha Howard and the Dallas Wings (15-12) face Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (11-15) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, August 6 at 4:00 PM ET.

Dallas' previous game ended in a loss to Chicago 104-89 at home. Howard (28 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 57.9 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Satou Sabally (18 PTS, 2 STL, 42.9 FG%) led the Wings, while Copper (25 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 4-4 from 3PT) and Courtney Williams (25 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 76.9 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) paced the Sky.

Wings vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+350 to win)

Sky (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3 and BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are ceding 82.7 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined on offense, scoring 85.9 points per game (third-best).

Dallas has been thriving in terms of rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in boards per game (39.6) and best in boards allowed per contest (31.8).

The Wings are putting up 19.9 assists per game, which ranks them fifth in the WNBA in 2023.

Dallas is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 30.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 6.7 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Dallas is eighth in the WNBA with 7.7 treys allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with a 34.5% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Wings Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 season, the Wings score 2.1 more points per home game on average than on the road (87.0 at home, 84.9 on the road), but are allowing 0.5 fewer points per home game compared to road games (82.5 at home, 83.0 on the road).

In home games, Dallas averages 2.2 more rebounds per game than on the road (40.7 at home, 38.5 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 4.8 fewer boards in home games than in road games (29.3 at home, 34.1 on the road).

On average, the Wings collect more assists at home than they do on the road (20.6 at home, 19.1 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Dallas is turning the ball over more in home games (14.2 per game) than away (11.5), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.8 per game) compared to on the road (14.1).

The Wings hit 0.5 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9).They also shoot a lower percentage at home (29.5% in home games compared to 31.0% on the road).

In 2023 Dallas averages 8.0 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.5 away, while allowing 34.1% shooting from distance at home compared to 34.9% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have a 12-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Wings have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Against the spread, Dallas is 14-12-0 this year.

Dallas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 8.5-point favorite or more this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wings' implied win probability is 81.8%.

