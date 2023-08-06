Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- .297 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .348 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 57 of 70 games this year (81.4%), including 27 multi-hit games (38.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 70), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 35 games this year (50.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|27
|.370
|AVG
|.316
|.437
|OBP
|.368
|.721
|SLG
|.535
|32
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|5
|39
|RBI
|25
|30/21
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
