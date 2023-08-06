Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (108) this season while batting .264 with 51 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 57th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 70 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (48 of 108), with two or more RBI 23 times (21.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 55 of 108 games this season, and more than once 21 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|50
|.295
|AVG
|.231
|.379
|OBP
|.300
|.624
|SLG
|.422
|31
|XBH
|20
|19
|HR
|9
|52
|RBI
|36
|55/25
|K/BB
|62/21
|2
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Alcantara (4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4).
