The Texas Rangers (64-46) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Marlins (58-53) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (6-5) versus the Marlins and George Soriano.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Soriano - MIA (0-0, 1.98 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, July 25, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Soriano

Soriano will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

The 24-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

In 11 appearances this season, he has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .198 against him.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.