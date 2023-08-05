The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: George Soriano
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has six doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .271.
  • Garver is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Garver has gotten a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (22.5%).
  • In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Garver has had an RBI in 13 games this season (32.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 15
.271 AVG .271
.333 OBP .397
.494 SLG .438
9 XBH 4
5 HR 2
14 RBI 9
31/8 K/BB 12/10
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Soriano will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.
  • In 11 games this season, he has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .198 against him.
