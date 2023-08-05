The Texas Rangers, including Austin Hedges (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Marlins Starter: George Soriano
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • In 41.9% of his 62 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 62 games (17.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 32
.000 AVG .179
.000 OBP .250
.000 SLG .238
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 11
0/0 K/BB 19/9
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Soriano starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander has 11 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .198 against him this season. He has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 11 appearances.
