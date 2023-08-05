Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Austin Hedges (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +310)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 41.9% of his 62 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 62 games (17.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|32
|.000
|AVG
|.179
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.238
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|11
|0/0
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has 11 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .198 against him this season. He has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 11 appearances.
