Andrew Novak is in fourth place, at -6, after the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Novak has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Novak has had an average finish of 38th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 34 -6 279 0 15 0 2 $1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Novak finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Novak has played in the past year (7,281 yards) is 150 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 38th percentile among all competitors.

Novak was better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Novak recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Novak had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Novak's three birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that last outing, Novak's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Novak ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Novak finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Novak Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

