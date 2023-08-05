Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be George Soriano. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Marlins Player Props
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 108 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .266 with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .438 with three homers.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 70 of 107 games this season (65.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 24 of them (22.4%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this season (48 of 107), with more than one RBI 23 times (21.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 50.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (18.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.300
|AVG
|.231
|.378
|OBP
|.300
|.633
|SLG
|.422
|31
|XBH
|20
|19
|HR
|9
|52
|RBI
|36
|53/23
|K/BB
|62/21
|2
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 24-year-old righty has pitched in relief 11 times this season.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.