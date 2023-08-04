Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (42-27).

Texas has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Texas has played in 108 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-48-6).

The Rangers have covered 72.7% of their games this season, going 8-3-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 26-26 28-16 35-29 45-34 18-11

