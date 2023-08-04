Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (63-46) and the Miami Marlins (58-52) matching up at Globe Life Field (on August 4) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (6-9) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

This season, the Rangers have won 42 out of the 69 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 32-20 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Texas leads MLB with 627 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule