Rangers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (63-46) and the Miami Marlins (58-52) matching up at Globe Life Field (on August 4) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (6-9) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will get the nod for the Marlins.
Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.
- This season, the Rangers have won 42 out of the 69 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 32-20 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Texas leads MLB with 627 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|L 5-3
|Cody Bradford vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 2
|White Sox
|W 11-1
|Dane Dunning vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|-
|Jon Gray vs Edward Cabrera
|August 6
|Marlins
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Hogan Harris
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs JP Sears
