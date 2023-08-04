The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has six doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .262.

Garver will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (26 of 39), with at least two hits eight times (20.5%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Garver has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (13 of 39), with two or more RBI four times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (35.9%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 15 .256 AVG .271 .315 OBP .397 .488 SLG .438 9 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 9 31/7 K/BB 12/10 0 SB 0

