Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has six doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .262.
- Garver will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (26 of 39), with at least two hits eight times (20.5%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Garver has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (13 of 39), with two or more RBI four times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (35.9%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|15
|.256
|AVG
|.271
|.315
|OBP
|.397
|.488
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|31/7
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Marlins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 16th, 1.184 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
