On Friday, Leody Taveras (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .271 with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has had a hit in 58 of 94 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.8% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 39.4% of his games this year (37 of 94), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .265 AVG .277 .303 OBP .323 .458 SLG .412 16 XBH 16 8 HR 3 26 RBI 23 40/8 K/BB 37/13 6 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings