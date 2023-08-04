Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .285.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (29.4%).
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had an RBI in 24 games this year (28.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (41.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|37
|.320
|AVG
|.248
|.370
|OBP
|.286
|.573
|SLG
|.386
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|45/12
|K/BB
|41/4
|1
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 16th, 1.184 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
