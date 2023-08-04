Aryna Sabalenka 2023 National Bank Open Odds
Aryna Sabalenka begins the National Bank Open in Montréal, Quebec following a nice run at the Wimbledon, falling to Ons Jabeur in the semifinals. Sabalenka's opening match is against Petra Martic (in the round of 32). Sabalenka is +350 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Stade Iga.
Sabalenka at the 2023 National Bank Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: August 4-13
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Sabalenka's Next Match
Sabalenka will face Martic in the round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +450
- National Bank Open odds to win: +350
Sabalenka Stats
- Sabalenka is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at the Wimbledon, to No. 6-ranked Jabeur, 7-6, 4-6, 3-6.
- In 16 tournaments over the past year, Sabalenka has gone 50-15 and has won a pair of titles.
- Sabalenka is 30-10 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.
- Sabalenka, over the past year, has played 65 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.
- Sabalenka, in 40 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.2 games per match and won 57.5% of them.
- Sabalenka, over the past 12 months, has won 76.5% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.
- Sabalenka has won 40.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 74.5% of her service games during that timeframe.
