On Friday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 105 hits, batting .261 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

In 65.1% of his 106 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 21.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .289 AVG .231 .368 OBP .300 .593 SLG .422 28 XBH 20 17 HR 9 50 RBI 36 53/22 K/BB 62/21 2 SB 5

