At the 2023 Wyndham Championship, from August 3- 6 at Sedgefield Country Club ($7.6M purse), Hideki Matsuyama is the favorite at +2000. Joohyung Kim is the defending champ.

Wyndham Championship First Round Information

  • Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
  • Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win

Hideki Matsuyama

  • Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Matsuyama Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
3M Open 30th -10 14 64-70-73-67
The Open Championship 13th -3 10 70-72-69-70
Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 - 75-68

Si Woo Kim

  • Tee Time: 12:49 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
The Open Championship MC +7 - 69-80
Travelers Championship MC +2 - 72-70
U.S. Open 39th +4 205 67-72-71-74

Sung-Jae Im

  • Tee Time: 1:11 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Im Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
3M Open MC -1 - 70-71
The Open Championship 20th -1 12 70-74-67-72
Genesis Scottish Open MC E - 70-70

Russell Henley

  • Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Henley Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
The Open Championship MC +7 - 73-76
John Deere Classic 35th -10 11 69-68-70-67
Travelers Championship 19th -14 9 69-65-69-63

Sam Burns

  • Tee Time: 7:23 AM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2500

Burns Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
The Open Championship MC +6 - 73-75
Genesis Scottish Open 19th -6 9 67-65-71-71
U.S. Open 32nd +3 204 69-70-71-73

Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win
Denny McCarthy +2500
JT Poston +2800
Justin Thomas +3300
Shane Lowry +3300
Adam Scott +3300
Stephan Jaeger +4000
Ludvig Aberg +4000
Aaron Rai +4000
Cameron Davis +4000
Alex Smalley +4000

