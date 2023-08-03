Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (62-46) and Chicago White Sox (43-66) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:05 PM ET on August 3.

The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (9-4) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-3).

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 41 (60.3%) of those contests.

This season Texas has won four of its five games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 622 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule