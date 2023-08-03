Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (104) this season while batting .261 with 48 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 63rd in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Garcia has had a hit in 68 of 105 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (23 of 105), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 50.5% of his games this year (53 of 105), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.290
|AVG
|.231
|.370
|OBP
|.300
|.600
|SLG
|.422
|28
|XBH
|20
|17
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|36
|51/22
|K/BB
|62/21
|2
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.50 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
