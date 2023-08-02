Sam Huff Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Sam Huff At The Plate
- Huff has a home run and two walks while hitting .130.
- Huff has a base hit in three of 11 games played this year (27.3%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Huff has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.118
|.286
|OBP
|.167
|.167
|SLG
|.294
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8).
