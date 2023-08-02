How to Watch the Rangers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 146 total home runs.
- Texas is second in MLB, slugging .457.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .271 batting average.
- Texas has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (611 total runs).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.242).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Dunning has recorded seven quality starts this season.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this year entering this matchup.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|W 13-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joe Musgrove
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Yu Darvish
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Touki Toussaint
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
