Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .300 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the White Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 59th in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 79 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (14.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has driven in a run in 45 games this season (42.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57.9% of his games this year (62 of 107), with two or more runs 14 times (13.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.283
|AVG
|.271
|.345
|OBP
|.343
|.453
|SLG
|.443
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|38
|26/23
|K/BB
|40/23
|5
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8).
