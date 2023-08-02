After batting .300 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the White Sox.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 59th in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 79 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (14.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Semien has driven in a run in 45 games this season (42.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57.9% of his games this year (62 of 107), with two or more runs 14 times (13.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 52 .283 AVG .271 .345 OBP .343 .453 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 7 HR 8 28 RBI 38 26/23 K/BB 40/23 5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings