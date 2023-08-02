On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .275 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 57 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has driven in a run in 28 games this season (30.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (36 of 92), with two or more runs 11 times (12.0%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .274 AVG .277 .313 OBP .323 .471 SLG .412 15 XBH 16 8 HR 3 26 RBI 23 37/8 K/BB 37/13 6 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings