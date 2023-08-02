Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .275 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 57 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 28 games this season (30.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (36 of 92), with two or more runs 11 times (12.0%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.274
|AVG
|.277
|.313
|OBP
|.323
|.471
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|37/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|6
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
