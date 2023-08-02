Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 41st in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his games this year (74 of 104), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (29.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35 games this year (33.7%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this season (43 of 104), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (18.3%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.263
|AVG
|.276
|.335
|OBP
|.304
|.448
|SLG
|.502
|18
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|30
|68/19
|K/BB
|63/8
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 40th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
