Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 103 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .259 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Garcia is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has had a hit in 67 of 104 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 24 times (23.1%).
- In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (22.1%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 44.2% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 52 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.288
|AVG
|.231
|.363
|OBP
|.300
|.601
|SLG
|.422
|28
|XBH
|20
|17
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|36
|51/20
|K/BB
|62/21
|2
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 40th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
