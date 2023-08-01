Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (60-46) and Chicago White Sox (43-64) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (7-6) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (1-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 39 (59.1%) of those contests.

Texas has entered 11 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 8-3 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Texas leads MLB with 609 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule