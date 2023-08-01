Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (7-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 20 starts this season.

Heaney has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 26 5.0 4 3 3 3 3 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 5.0 5 4 4 3 3 vs. Guardians Jul. 15 5.1 6 0 0 4 1 at Nationals Jul. 8 3.0 8 8 7 4 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 5.0 3 0 0 8 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 121 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .274/.342/.447 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Padres Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 102 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 41 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .259/.332/.505 slash line on the year.

Garcia brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has 108 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .269/.323/.559 on the year.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 91 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.318/.427 so far this season.

Vaughn brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1

