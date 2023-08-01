Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 144 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .458.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads the majors.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (609 total).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.251).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (7-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Heaney is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Heaney will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Nathan Eovaldi Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.