The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

The White Sox have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rangers (-225). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. Texas games have gone under the set point total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.8 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have a 39-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.1% of those games).

Texas has a record of 8-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The Rangers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 105 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-46-6).

The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 26-26 27-16 33-29 42-34 18-11

