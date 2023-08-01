Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with two RBI against the Padres.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

In 73.6% of his games this season (78 of 106), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Semien has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (42.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (14.2%).

He has scored in 62 of 106 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .277 AVG .271 .341 OBP .343 .450 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 7 HR 8 28 RBI 38 26/23 K/BB 40/23 5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings