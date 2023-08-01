Ezequiel Duran -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .287.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (52 of 82), with more than one hit 25 times (30.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 82), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven home a run in 24 games this year (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35 games this season (42.7%), including seven multi-run games (8.5%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .326 AVG .248 .378 OBP .286 .590 SLG .386 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 41/4 1 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings