Brad Miller Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday, Brad Miller and the Texas Rangers square off against the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.
Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brad Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs White Sox
|Rangers vs White Sox Odds
|Rangers vs White Sox Prediction
Brad Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .226 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 11 of 25 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.286
|AVG
|.160
|.429
|OBP
|.241
|.464
|SLG
|.240
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/7
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-3) gets the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.