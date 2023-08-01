Tuesday, Brad Miller and the Texas Rangers square off against the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Brad Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .226 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 11 of 25 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
.286 AVG .160
.429 OBP .241
.464 SLG .240
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/7 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens (1-3) gets the start for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up one hit.
