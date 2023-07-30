Sam Huff Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Sam Huff At The Plate
- Huff is hitting .158 with a home run and two walks.
- Huff has a base hit in three of 10 games played this season (30.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Huff has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.167
|AVG
|.154
|.286
|OBP
|.214
|.167
|SLG
|.385
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
