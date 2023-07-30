The San Diego Padres (51-54) hope to sweep the Texas Rangers (60-45) on Sunday at PETCO Park, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (7-8, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Cody Bradford (2-1, 4.62 ERA).

Rangers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.

Bradford does not have a quality start yet this season.

Bradford has put up four starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres' Snell (7-8) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.68 ERA this season with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.1 walks per nine across 21 games.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

