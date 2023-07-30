The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 54th in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 105 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.4% of those games.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (14.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven in a run in 44 games this year (41.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 59.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.3%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .277 AVG .273 .341 OBP .346 .450 SLG .449 23 XBH 21 7 HR 8 28 RBI 36 26/23 K/BB 39/23 5 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings