A Group A matchup between Norway and the Philippines, their third and final game in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, begins at 3:00 AM ET on July 30 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The game is on Fox Sports 1, if you're looking for how to watch.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Norway vs. the Philippines

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Norway Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away New Zealand July 20 L 1-0 Away Switzerland July 25 D 0-0 Away Philippines July 30 - Home

Norway's Recent Performance

Norway picked up a draw on July 25 against Switzerland, 0-0. It took two more shots in the game, nine to seven.

Norway failed to score, with Sophie Roman Haug leading the way with three shots, in the match.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Cecilie Fiskerstrand #1

Anja Sonstevold #2

Sara Horte #3

Tuva Hansen #4

Guro Bergsvand #5

Maren Mjelde #6

Ingrid Syrstad Engen #7

Vilde Boe Risa #8

Karina Saevik #9

Caroline Graham Hansen #10

Guro Reiten #11

Guro Pettersen #12

Thea Bjelde #13

Ada Hegerberg #14

Amalie Eikeland #15

Mathilde Harviken #16

Julie Blakstad #17

Frida Maanum #18

Marit Bratberg Lund #19

Emilie Haavi #20

Anna Josendal #21

Sophie Roman Haug #22

Aurora Mikalsen #23

The Philippines Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Switzerland July 21 L 2-0 Home New Zealand July 25 W 1-0 Away Norway July 30 - Away

Philippines' Recent Performance

In its last action on July 25, The Philippines took down New Zealand 1-0, though it was outshot 14 to four.

On one shot, Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines' only goal.

Sara Eggesvik has has not scored, but does have one assist for the Philippines in Women's World Cup (two games).

Bolden has one goal for the Philippines in Women's World Cup.

Philippines' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster