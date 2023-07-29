Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (batting .394 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 115 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- In 77.7% of his games this year (80 of 103), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (27.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 41 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 50 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.305
|AVG
|.269
|.391
|OBP
|.375
|.517
|SLG
|.391
|24
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|21
|51/28
|K/BB
|45/33
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
