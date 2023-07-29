The field for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club will include Leona Maguire. The competition is from July 27-30.

Leona Maguire Insights

Maguire has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score five times and a top-10 score eight times in her last 18 rounds.

Maguire has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Maguire has finished first once and has two top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

Maguire has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five tournaments. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Maguire hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 18 -7 275 1 17 3 9 $1.8M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,527 yards, 490 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Evian Resort Golf Club have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Maguire has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,572 yards, 45 yards longer than the 6,527-yard Evian Resort Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Maguire's Last Time Out

Maguire was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 59th percentile.

Maguire was better than 82% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Maguire carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Maguire had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Maguire had an equal amount of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that most recent tournament, Maguire's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Maguire ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Maguire fell short compared to the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards
Maguire Odds to Win: +2200

