On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 100 hits, batting .259 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.6% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (21.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.5% of his games this year (51 of 101), with two or more runs 18 times (17.8%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .287 AVG .230 .363 OBP .299 .590 SLG .429 27 XBH 20 16 HR 9 48 RBI 36 50/20 K/BB 59/20 2 SB 4

