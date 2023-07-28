On Friday, Travis Jankowski (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .319 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

Jankowski has had a hit in 37 of 55 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .322 AVG .316 .421 OBP .388 .411 SLG .408 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 15 RBI 7 10/14 K/BB 18/9 11 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings