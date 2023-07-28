Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Padres on July 28, 2023
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Marcus Semien and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Texas Rangers at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.346/.457 so far this year.
- Semien has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two home runs and four RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 26
|3-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 99 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 40 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .259/.333/.513 so far this year.
- Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (9-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- He's going for his ninth straight quality start.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 92 hits with 24 doubles, 20 home runs, 95 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .262/.417/.501 slash line so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 26
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
